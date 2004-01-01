Cody Gakpo: Liverpool & Barcelona among those to hold 'serious talks' over transfer

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has a gentlemen's agreement with his club that could allow him to leave this summer, with Liverpool and Barcelona among those to step up their interest.

The 22-year-old, who has racked up 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, signed a new contract with PSV back in January but is still expected to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

The Athletic note that there is no release clause in Gakpo's new contract, but as part of the negotiations, the Dutchman secured a gentlemen's agreement that will see PSV co-operate with a transfer if a suitable offer arrives.

There have been no formal negotiations between PSV and any other clubs, but serious internal discussions have been held at Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool, all of whom are considering making a move in the summer.

Manchester City have also been linked with Gakpo in the past but may have postponed their move after securing the January signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

An asking price has not yet been formally set, but PSV are expected to demand north of £35m for a player who is both their leading scorer and top creator at this point in the season.

That being said, PSV remain determined to convince Gakpo to remain in Eindhoven and tied him down to a long-term contract with a view to watching him see that out.

Club director John de Jong recently confessed that he has no idea what the future holds for Gakpo, with such significant interest likely to prove too much to fend off somewhere down the line.