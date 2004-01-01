Cody Gakpo offers cautious introduction to life at Liverpool in Wolves draw

After plenty of build-up, Cody Gakpo made his Liverpool debut on Saturday evening in an entertaining FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All eyes were on the Dutchman, whose £37m price tag does not reflect the hype he brings with him from PSV Eindhoven, with fans hoping the scouting department have brought in yet another prolific monster in attack.

Under the Anfield lights, Gakpo's first outing wasn't a particularly memorable one but it did offer Liverpool fans a glimpse at what could be when the 23-year-old really finds his feet in England.

Straight after kick-off, Gakpo looked lively. His movement was smart and energetic and it was clear the Wolves back line had spent time focusing on their plan to deal with the Dutchman.

The combination of young Dexter Lembikisa and Adama Traore - the only player in the world who can match Darwin Nunez's chaotic energy - did a good job keeping Gakpo quiet but the new signing did have the odd moment of excitement.

An early shot and some nice link-up with Andy Robertson all looked promising but the end product wasn't there - a criticism that can be attributed to nearly everyone in Liverpool's side in this one.

Gakpo did flirt with an assist after the break as his ambitious through ball ended up at the feet of Mohamed Salah with more than a little help from a Toti Gomes header. Salah buried his effort, of course he did, and was quick to turn the praise towards his new teammate.

In truth, it was nothing special from Gakpo, but the idea and the confidence were both there. He wanted to make something happen, and sometimes, you have to make your own luck in games like this.

The moment really encapsulated Gakpo's performance as a whole. The positives are obvious but there's still room for improvement - as should be expected for a 23-year-old making his debut for one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Overall, Liverpool fans will have left Anfield intrigued by Gakpo. What he can offer this forward line is clear, but what's just as obvious is the need to give him time to find his footing.