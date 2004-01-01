Cody Gakpo reflects on first month at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has opened up on his first month on the books at Anfield, admitting he is still getting used to Jurgen Klopp's tactics.

The Dutchman was wanted by a number of elite sides, with Manchester United expected to win the race for his signature, but it was Liverpool who snuck in and agreed to pay an initial £35m to bring Gakpo to England.

The 23-year-old, who made his name as a left winger but has spent time as a striker at Liverpool, is yet to score after four appearances for his new side, but he told club media that is it just a matter of getting to grips with his new surroundings

“My feeling, personally, is everyone in the team has so much quality,” he said. “That is what I see in training and in phases in the games.

“It is also a part of football, that sometimes things don't work out exactly the way you want them to. We just have to keep improving, working hard, and the quality will come out. Then, you're going to see the real Liverpool.”

He continued: "From a football perspective, it's a new environment on the pitch, with new players and a new team. I can tell it's a really great group. Every day I am looking forward to working with them, to train hard and to play the games. I am trying to adapt as quickly as possible, to improve every day and in the end show the best version of myself.

"Off the pitch, to be honest, I haven't been in the city so many times yet. Most of the time I have been in the hotel. I am moving this week, actually. That's also something I'm looking forward to."

Gakpo also confessed that he is still trying to adapt to his new role in Liverpool's team.

"It is a little bit different to what I'm used to," the Dutchman admitted. "Normally, I have played on the left for almost the past three years.

"It's something I can improve, playing in the striker role, and I want to show my quality there. It's a great position and playing there makes me more complete as a technical player.