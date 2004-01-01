Cody Gakpo reveals the five teams he would be 'honoured' to play for

Cody Gakpo has revealed five clubs he'd be honoured to play for in the future.

Gakpo has been unstoppable for PSV this season, getting 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches for his club.

As a result of that form, a number of clubs are intersted in signing him and it's all but certain that he'll leave in the summer if not January.

In the last transfer window, Leeds and Southampton were the clubs that placed bids for him, but he's likely to join a much bigger club now.

He says he'll be ready to do so at the end of the season, and pciked up those he'd most like to play for.

"I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I'm even more ready to take that next step," the Dutchman told NOS.

"Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool - it would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best."

90Min understands that Man Utd remain interested in Gakpo, with the player speaking to Erik ten Hag multiple times during the summer transfer window.

They ultimately opted against making a move for him after spending a huge amount on Ajax's Antony but it's widely believed that they remain keen on him as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.