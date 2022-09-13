Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV

Time to get excited, Liverpool fans.



Cody Gakpo is yours, snapped up before the January transfer window has even begun and for a very reasonable fee to boot.

Why not celebrate (and shake off that Boxing Day hangover) with some of his best goals for PSV Eindhoven?



Yeah, that sounds like a good idea to us.



We've done the hard work and saved you the drudgery and frankly terrible music choices of those YouTube compilations by trawling through and picking out some of Gakpo's best efforts for the Dutch giants, including his sensational winner in the 2022 KNVB Cup.



We'll save that one for last.



While this is far from an exhaustive list, due to PSV and the Eredivisie inexplicably choosing not to Tweet most of his bangers, there is certainly enough here to whet your appetite for what's to come in the Premier League.

Here's one to get us going: a lovely little flick round the corner by Anwar El Ghazi is taken in stride by Gakpo, before he surges away from the Bodo/Glimt defenders and finishes with aplomb.

Another from the Europa League, take a moment just to appreciate the footwork on the replay. Sends the defender for a hot dog. Sensational. Never mind the finish.

🔴⚪️ @PSV's Cody Gakpo scored twice last time out...



⚽️1⃣ from range 💪#UEL pic.twitter.com/YyIdNgqpxZ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 13, 2022

A step up to the Champions League now, where Gakpo took the game to Benfica in 2021 with this long carry and finish. Gotta love how direct he is in this situation.

Not the best angle, but Gakpo shows off his touch, strength and balance in this wonderful solo effort against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.



You can see why he was such a fan favourite during his time at the Philips Stadion.

It's about time for a header really, isn't it? He is 6 ft 2. Here's a lovely planted effort against Kobenhavn from the Europa Conference League last season.

The turn, the strength (again) and the finish. Fantastic composure shown here against Groningen. Wouldn't quite give the pass 10/10 like the PSV admin, but hard to argue with the rest.

And how about this, on his weaker foot, from a ridiculously tight angle against Feyenoord?



Not bad at all. The first touch layoff from his teammate is outrageous, too.

La última vez que jugamos vs. Feyenoord en casa, Cody Gakpo anotó este ⚽️



¿Un igual mañana? 🌪️👀#PSVFEY pic.twitter.com/BCdBJS6Ynv — PSV Español (@PSVespanol) March 13, 2021

But arguably Gakpo's finest moment is this brilliant individual goal against arch-rivals Ajax, to seal the 2021-22 KNVB Cup no less.



That's a goal worthy of winning any competition.

Take a bow, son. Take a bow.