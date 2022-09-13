Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV

Time to get excited, Liverpool fans.
Cody Gakpo is yours, snapped up before the January transfer window has even begun and for a very reasonable fee to boot.
Why not celebrate (and shake off that Boxing Day hangover) with some of his best goals for PSV Eindhoven?
Yeah, that sounds like a good idea to us.
We've done the hard work and saved you the drudgery and frankly terrible music choices of those YouTube compilations by trawling through and picking out some of Gakpo's best efforts for the Dutch giants, including his sensational winner in the 2022 KNVB Cup.
We'll save that one for last.
While this is far from an exhaustive list, due to PSV and the Eredivisie inexplicably choosing not to Tweet most of his bangers, there is certainly enough here to whet your appetite for what's to come in the Premier League.
Here's one to get us going: a lovely little flick round the corner by Anwar El Ghazi is taken in stride by Gakpo, before he surges away from the Bodo/Glimt defenders and finishes with aplomb.
🔴 El Ghazi assist 🤤— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 13, 2022
⚪️ Gakpo's finish 😎@PSV | #UEL pic.twitter.com/K1GW0U0N0m
Another from the Europa League, take a moment just to appreciate the footwork on the replay. Sends the defender for a hot dog. Sensational. Never mind the finish.
🔴⚪️ @PSV's Cody Gakpo scored twice last time out...— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 13, 2022
⚽️1⃣ from range 💪#UEL pic.twitter.com/YyIdNgqpxZ
A step up to the Champions League now, where Gakpo took the game to Benfica in 2021 with this long carry and finish. Gotta love how direct he is in this situation.
Play-offs, first-leg scorer ✅— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2021
How highly do you rate Cody Gakpo❓@PSV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/551q6vRz2V
Not the best angle, but Gakpo shows off his touch, strength and balance in this wonderful solo effort against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.
You can see why he was such a fan favourite during his time at the Philips Stadion.
Cody. Gakpo. ⚡️#HEEPSV pic.twitter.com/J4glpD2zgb— PSV (@PSV) October 10, 2022
It's about time for a header really, isn't it? He is 6 ft 2. Here's a lovely planted effort against Kobenhavn from the Europa Conference League last season.
🔴⚪️ Cody Gakpo double ⚽️⚽️@PSV | #UECL pic.twitter.com/ZhOsH81d0Q— UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) August 23, 2022
The turn, the strength (again) and the finish. Fantastic composure shown here against Groningen. Wouldn't quite give the pass 10/10 like the PSV admin, but hard to argue with the rest.
Pass: 𝟭𝟬/𝟭𝟬.— PSV (@PSV) September 14, 2020
Finish: 𝟭𝟬/𝟭𝟬.
Rosario 🤜💥🤛 Gakpo#GROPSV pic.twitter.com/NBCs4wyi1R
And how about this, on his weaker foot, from a ridiculously tight angle against Feyenoord?
Not bad at all. The first touch layoff from his teammate is outrageous, too.
La última vez que jugamos vs. Feyenoord en casa, Cody Gakpo anotó este ⚽️— PSV Español (@PSVespanol) March 13, 2021
¿Un igual mañana? 🌪️👀#PSVFEY pic.twitter.com/BCdBJS6Ynv
But arguably Gakpo's finest moment is this brilliant individual goal against arch-rivals Ajax, to seal the 2021-22 KNVB Cup no less.
That's a goal worthy of winning any competition.
Take a bow, son. Take a bow.