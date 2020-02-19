Confusion Abounds as Timo Werner's Release Clause Claimed to Be Lower Than Previously Thought

​RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has been linked with a whole host of European giants as a result of his fine form this season, and there are now reports that his release clause could actually be €30m plus add-ons - a figure that is significantly lower than previously reported.





The Germany international has been in sensational form this campaign, scoring 26 times and providing ten assists in just 32 appearances in all competitions.





Most recently, he scored from the penalty spot as Leipzig overcame Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of ​Real Madrid , Liverpool, ​Chelsea and Manchester United among other European giants in recent times. With his ​release clause previously understood to be €60m , this made him an affordable target. Moreover, this sum was said to be reducing with each passing year.





However, ​SPORT1 are now reporting that the forward's release clause is, in fact, lower than the €60m figure previously reported. They claim that an interested club would need to part ways with €30m plus a ' guarantee' of success-related bonuses if they wish to land Werner.





This will come as a major boost for any team interested in his services. One club Werner has been heavily linked with in recent times is Liverpool , and the forward ​recently responded to these rumours . He labelled the Reds as the best team in the world before admitting that he is 'very proud' to be linked with a move to Anfield.

However, should Werner join Jurgen Klopp's side, he may ​have to settle for a backup role , with the Reds thought to have little intention of breaking up current front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino to make room for new signings.





To that end, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann recently admitted that ​he has warned Werner about potentially signing for Liverpool, explaining that it would be 'more difficult' for him to play there.



