Conor McGregor confirms interest in buying Liverpool

UFC star Conor McGregor appears to have thrown his name in the hat to buy Liverpool, claiming he has ‘requested information’ following confirmation from current owners FSG that they ‘would consider new shareholders’.

The revelation about Liverpool’s future comes after an initial report from The Athletic suggesting that FSG is ‘inviting offers’ after creating a ‘full sales presentation for interested parties’.

Despite previously confirming he is a Manchester United fan, McGregor responded to a question from a fan on social media asking if he would buy Liverpool by saying, “I WOULD LOVE IT!”

“I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club!” the 34-year-old Irishman, who hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in July 2021, added.

McGregor has often been linked with buying a football club in the past and reiterated his desire to do so in March when he confirmed in interest in exploring potential deals for Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic and insisting that club ownership is part of his future.

I WOULD LOVE IT! I requested my information on this, yes. Soon as I heard. What a turn of events! What a club! @LFC https://t.co/HD0ELlhKOH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 8, 2022

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, commonly referred to as Britain’s richest man as chief of the INEOS chemicals firm, has ruled himself out of buying Liverpool, or indeed any other Premier League side.

Ratcliffe, a Manchester United fan, had confirmed during the summer his interest in buying the Red Devils from the unpopular Glazer family. He had also failed with a bid to buy Chelsea in May after his offer was submitted way after the deadline for consideration.

But a spokesperson this week ruled out pursuing a deal for any Premier League side, preferring instead to completely focus on developing existing club OGC Nice, purchased in 2019 for €100m.

The summer offer for Chelsea exceeded £4bn and any similar approach for either Manchester United or Liverpool would likely require a similar outlay or more.

"Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top tier club in France to compete with PSG," a statement from Ratcliffe’s camp confirmed.

"This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top tier Premier League clubs.”