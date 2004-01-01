Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League

In Cristian Romero's eyes, Liverpool colossus Virgil van Dijk and new Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez are the two best defenders in the Premier League.

Romero himself joined the division last season, playing on loan for Tottenham before being signed permanently this summer. He has impressed in that time, becoming one of the most important players for Antonio Conte, establishing himself as a first-team regular for Argentina in the process.

He plays alongside Martinez for his national team, and rates the new Manchester United signing highly, saying he along with Van Dijk is the best defender in England.

"Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk, always, and Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United," Romero told Sky Sports. "For me, they are the best in the Premier League."



When playing in Italy before joining Spurs, Romero played in the middle of a back three for the vast majority of matches. In England though, Conte has deployed him on the right-hand side of his three-man defence.

The 24-year-old admits that has been difficult to adjust to, but says playing on the right next to Martinez for Argentina has helped him do so.

"It's very different," he said. "My favourite position is in the middle, because that's where I have always played, but I am playing on the right for the national team too now and I will happily play wherever I am asked to, so I don't have a problem with it.

"At the beginning, it was difficult, for sure, but I got used to it and I learned the role. I have to keep learning and keep correcting many things, but I'm good and I feel comfortable there."