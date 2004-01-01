Cristiano Ronaldo reveals appreciation for Liverpool fans during family tragedy

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his gratitude to Liverpool fans for the reception and support he and his family received in the wake of the tragic passing of his infant son during childbirth in April.

With Ronaldo absent on compassionate grounds, United faced Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield the next day. Both sets of fans paid their respects to the player and his family by engaging in a minute-long applause in the seventh minute of the game.

Liverpool fans also showed their support and solidarity with Ronaldo by engaging in a poignant rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

“I never ever expected that,” Ronaldo told TalkTV of that moment of Anfield, also taking the opportunity to further his gratitude to fans all over the country for displays of kindness.

“I have an opportunity now to say to all English communities, thank you a lot for that kindness they had with me. Not only Liverpool, but all of England.”

Ronaldo even received correspondence from the Royal Family too.

“I received a letter from the Queen's family as well, which surprised me a lot. Unbelievable,” he said.

“This is why I respect the English community and people because they've been very kind with me in that difficult moment of my life. It was spectacular the way they treated me and my family.”