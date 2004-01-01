Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for the club's crucial clash with arch rivals Liverpool on Monday evening.

The Red Devils go into the game aiming to avoid a third straight defeat at the start of the their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, having lost to Brighton and Brentford in recent weeks.

To do that, Ten Hag looks set to make a number of personnel changes. As well as reportedly dropping club captain Harry Maguire in favour of pairing Lisandro Martinez with Raphael Varane at the heart of the defence, Sky Sports are reporting that, at the other end of the park, Anthony Martial will be drafted in in Ronaldo's stead.

Martial was in fine form during pre-season but suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury ahead of the first game of the campaign.

Now fully fit, Ten Hag is keen to reunite the front three that showed so much promise in during the club's tours of Australia and Asia.

