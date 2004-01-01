Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for 'compassion' in tribute to baby son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for their display of ‘respect and compassion’ in memory of his baby son.

Ronaldo was absent from the game the day after announcing that his new born infant had died, with all fans at Anfield engaging in a minute’s applause. Liverpool fans also sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the club’s anthem with poignant lyrics, as an additional display of solidarity.

“One world…One sport…One global family,” Ronaldo went on to post on Instagram alongside a video of the fans showing their respect in the seventh minute of the match.

“Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”