Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for 'compassion' in tribute to baby son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Liverpool fans for their display of ‘respect and compassion’ in memory of his baby son.

Ronaldo was absent from the game the day after announcing that his new born infant had died, with all fans at Anfield engaging in a minute’s applause. Liverpool fans also sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the club’s anthem with poignant lyrics, as an additional display of solidarity.

“One world…One sport…One global family,” Ronaldo went on to post on Instagram alongside a video of the fans showing their respect in the seventh minute of the match.

“Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. The baby girl survived, but the boy tragically died despite the best efforts of doctors and nurses.

On Thursday night, he posted an image of his family at home with his new daughter.

“Home sweet home,” he said. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Having briefly taken compassionate leave, Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday and is likely to play when United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source : 90min