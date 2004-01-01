Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Liverpool fixture following death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.

The 37-year-old and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the tragic news on Monday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," a statement read.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

A club statement on Tuesday said: "Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."