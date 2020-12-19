Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Ruthless Reds Run Riot

Liverpool ensured they would top the Premier League at Christmas for a third year running with a stunning 7-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool took the lead inside three minutes, Takumi Minamino patiently steadying himself inside hte box and slotting home.

Having teed up Minamino for Liverpool's first, Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet himself 10 minutes before the break, producing a fabulous one touch turn and firing into the bottom corner.

Absolutely dominant from Liverpool today! ?



Their biggest away win since 1896... ?#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/1rWWCJnsum — 90min (@90min_Football) December 19, 2020

The Reds added a third on the stroke of half time with another flowing counter attacking move started and finished by Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian fed Andy Robertson inside his own half, before collecting the left back's cross and cooly finding the back of the net.

Jordan Henderson sent a fabulous curling effort past Vicente Guaita for Liverpool's fourth, and Firmino dinked the ball over the Palace goalkeeper following another terrific Reds' counter attack for his second and his side's fifth.

Substitute Mohamed Salah grabbed a brace inside the final 10 minutes, the first a header from close range, the second a stunning curling strike from the edge of the box.

Let's get into some player ratings.

Crystal Palace

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Guaita could do little about Liverpool's first half goals | CLIVE ROSE/Getty Images

Vicente Guaita (GK) - 4/10 - Off his line quickly on a number of occasions as Liverpool frequently attempted to get Mane in behind in the first half. Conceded seven, but couldn't do a lot about the majority.



Nathanial Clyne (RB) - 3/10 - Stood off the Liverpool forward line as the Reds made a mockery of the Palace defence.



Gary Cahill (CB) 3/10 - Could not cope with Liverpool's ruthless front three, who carved the Palace backline open. Not the best birthday he'll ever have.



Cheikhou Kouyate (CB) - 3/10 - Could not contend with the movement of Liverpool's dynamic front three, as they sliced Palace open on the counter attack. Replaced after 62 minutes.



Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - 3/10 - Provided the Liverpool forward line with far too much time and space time after time, enabling Salah to cut inside with ease for the Reds' seventh.

2. Midfielders

Eze started on the wing for Palace | Pool/Getty Images

Jeffrey Schlupp (RM) - 6/10 - Looked dangerous on the counter attack, skipping past Fabinho inside the first 10 minutes. Had a half chance from a corner, but glanced his header straight into the arms of Alisson. A real nuisance in the first half, at least.



Luka Milivojevic (CM) - 4/10 - Broke the Liverpool lines with a couple of clever passes in the first half - but offered little protection to the Palace backline who were carved open by the visitor's front three.



James McArthur (CM) - 5/10 - Kept the ball well in the first half as Palace caused Liverpool plenty of problems, but struggled to cope with the pace of the Liverpool counter attack.



Eberechi Eze (LM) - 5/10 - Looked really dangerous when getting at the Liverpool backline with pace. Didn't see enough of the ball in the second half.

3. Forwards

Zaha started up top for Palace | Pool/Getty Images

Wilfried Zaha (FW) - 6/10 - Looked Palace's most dangerous player in the first half, putting in a couple of teasing crosses. Kept quieter in the second half as Liverpool pulled away.



Jordan Ayew (FW) - 4/10 - Wasted a glorious opportunity after getting the better of Fabinho, but unsuccessfully attempted to pick out Zaha

4. Substitutes

James Tompkins - 4/10



Michy Batshuayi - 4/10



Jairo Riedewald - 4/10

Liverpool

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson started in goal for Liverpool | ADAM DAVY/Getty Images

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Easily held a Schlupp first half header but otherwise had little to do. But let's face it, today wasn't really about him.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Picked out Mane with a wonderful lofted pass in the build up to Liverpool's first. Set up Henderson for Liverpool's fourth with a perfectly weighted pull back, and picked out Salah in the build up to his side's fifth with a terrific lofted pass.



Fabinho (CB) - 7/10 - Did really well to dispossess Zaha in the early exchanges as the Palace man raced forward dangerously, followed by an important interception to prevent Ayew poking into an open goal. Allowed Schlupp and Ayew to get the better of him in the first half. The only Liverpool defender without an assist on the day.



Joel Matip (CB) - 7/10 - Rose highest to meet Alexander-Arnold's corner, from which Salah headed home Liverpool's sixth.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Set up Firmino for Liverpool's third with a low, pinpoint delivery from deep.

6. Midfielders

Wijnaldum started in the middle for Liverpool | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson (CM) - 8/10 - Grabbed Liverpool's fourth with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box and was absolutely influential, particularly in the second half.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 7/10 - Got hold of the ball a lot more in the second half as Liverpool completely overawed Palace. Typically dynamic, efficient and understated.



Naby Keita (CM) - 7/10 - Neat and tidy, swept up well at the back on a couple of occasions and frequently triggered the Liverpool counter attack with a couple of instinctive passes.

7. Forwards

Mane and Firmino were both on the score sheet | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino (LW) - 8/10 - Opened the scoring with his first ever Premier League goal, patiently setting himself and firing low into the bottom corner. Sent a great chance wide in the second half. His best display in a Liverpool shirt thus far.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 10/10 - Fed Mane for Liverpool's second goal. Started and finished Liverpool's fabulous third goal, picking out Robertson, collecting his cross and stroking home with the outside of his right foot. Added Liverpool's fifth with a lovely dinked finish.



Sadio Mane (RW) - 9/10 - Produced a great turn and pick out to tee up Minamino for Liverpool's opener. Doubled their lead with a fabulous one-touch turn and finish. Pretty annoyed to be substituted before the hour mark after a terrific individual display.

8. Substitutes

Salah netted twice from the bench | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah - 9/10 - Played a little over half an hour and still grabbed two goals and an assist.



Curtis Jones - 7/10



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A