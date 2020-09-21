Crystal Palace Chairman Denies Reports of Bid for Liverpool's Rhian Brewster

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has publicly denied reports that his club have an offer worth up to £25m for 20-year-old Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster.

Brewster is one of several Liverpool players who could yet leave the club before October’s transfer deadline. The youngster's chances of commanding a first-team place at Anfield this season took a blow when the club sealed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves, in addition to existing backup Divock Origi

Sheffield United had previously held talks with the Reds over potentially taking Brewster on loan, while Crystal Palace are joined by Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham on the list of other Premier League clubs to have been linked in the past.

We have asked Sky to take this down

as it is a total fabrication from start to finish.



We have not made a bid formal or informal. https://t.co/uIusuAsDcW — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) September 21, 2020

On Monday Sky Sports claimed that Palace had now submitted a formal bid for what would be a permanent transfer. The terms of the proposal was said to include a £19m guaranteed fee, plus £6m in add-ons.

The offer was also said to include a buy-back clause that would give Liverpool first refusal on Brewster in the future and take him back to Anfield for a fixed fee of £37m.

However, news of the bid was quickly shot down by Eagles chairman Parish, who called the story 'a total fabrication' on Twitter.

Palace have brought in Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea this summer, as well as investing close to £20m in attacker Eberechi Eze from QPR. That is in addition to Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha giving Manchester United no end of trouble in a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Brewster has been at Liverpool since 2015 when he joined the club’s academy ranks from Chelsea. He got his first taste of senior action during first-team friendlies in 2016 and eventually made his competitive debut at the start of last season during a Carabao Cup tie.

So far this season he has appeared off the bench in the Community Shield last month, missing a penalty in the shootout defeat to Arsenal.

