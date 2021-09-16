Crystal Palace travel to Anfield on Saturday afternoon to face Liverpool, fresh from a comprehensive victory over Tottenham that kickstarted Patrick Vieira's tenure at Selhurst Park.

The three-time Premier League champion averaged just one point per game across his 14 top-flight encounters with Liverpool as an Arsenal player - his worst individual record against any club in the competition he faced more than once.

The closest Vieira has ever come to being on the winning side at Anfield was a 4-3 victory at Liverpool's training complex - six miles away from the stadium - during his spell as the coach of Manchester City's under-23s.

Here's the side the former World Cup winner may select to break that unsuccessful streak.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Vicente Guaita (GK) - Despite some sizeable swings in form during his Palace career, Guaita has consistently suffered against Liverpool, conceding an eye-watering 11 goals in just three matches.



Joel Ward (RB) - One of the survivors from the cull of experienced professionals Palace underwent over the summer, Ward hasn't missed a minute of Premier League football since Valentine's Day.



Joachim Anderson (CB) - As the captain of the most recent side to claim victory at Anfield, the feeling of triumph on that ground will be fresh in the mind of Palace's recent poach from London rivals Fulham.



Marc Guehi (CB) - A central figure in Palace's injection of youth over the off-season, Guehi has been an early ever-present for his new side.



Tyrick Mitchell (LB) - Following Patrick van Aanholt's departure, Mitchell's standing as the team's first-choice left-back is reflected by his squad number upgrade, going from 27 to three.

2. Midfielders

Conor Gallagher (CM) - Despite nominally starting in midfield, the Chelsea-loanee has taken a team-high ten shots this season, more than double the next highest tally a Palace player has accrued.



Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - The return to fitness of club captain Luka Milivojevic has only enhanced the scrutiny the rangy midfielder's starting berth is under.



James McArthur (CM) - He may be at the other end of his career, but McArthur can use his half-decade of top flight experience to guide his junior midfield counterpart through the season.

3. Forwards

Jordan Ayew (RW) - There may be a change of manager, but Ayew continues to selflessly exhaust himself in a bid to carry out the whims of whoever patrols the dugout in any position he's shunted into.



Odsonne Edouard (ST) - 876; Edouard's final season haul if he continues to find the net at the same rate as his record-shattering debut (two goals in seven minutes).



Wilfried Zaha (LW) - The impact of Zaha's presence on Crystal Palace is almost laughably pronounced. Over the past five seasons the Eagles can boast just four Premier League wins in the 24 matches he's missed, averaging 0.6 points per game. With their fleet-footed number 11 in the starting XI, that figure doubles to 1.2.