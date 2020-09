Crystal Palace have made an approach to sign Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on a permanent deal this summer, with the striker set for a bit-part role at Anfield should he opt to stay.

The 20-year-old has made just four senior appearances for the club in his three seasons since working his way into the senior fold through the academy, failing to score in that time.

Last season, he enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Swansea in the Championship, hitting 11 goals in just 22 appearances since joining on a short-term deal in the January transfer window. However, it's expected that Brewster will struggle for first team minutes at Liverpool this season and a move away is on the cards.

His performances alerted the gaze of a number of interested parties, with The Times reporting that Crystal Palace are now the latest side to make an approach. Their preference is to secure Brewster on a permanent deal, which would make him their second striking addition after the loan capture of Michy Batshuayi.

The deal would cost the Eagles in the region of £20m, but any move would have to include a buyback clause. This could prove a sticking point for Roy Hodgon's side, which may allow Sheffield United to swoop in.

They are said to be more willing to include such a clause in any deal, presumably because their desperation for goals is far greater and urgent - no player in the Blades' squad scored more than six goals last season.

In fairness, Palace weren't far off with Jordan Ayew top scoring on nine, although their overall tally of 31 was eight worse than United's. Batshuayi is yet to get off the mark for the Eagles this season, but he did score six times in 14 outings on his previous Palace loan stint. Maybe that will do?

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!

Source : 90min