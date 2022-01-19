Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace entertain Liverpool on Sunday as the Reds look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed their place in the Carabao Cup final in midweek as a brace from Diogo Jota downed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace, meanwhile, come into this game fresh from a nine day lay-off following their 1-1 draw with Brighton last time out.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 23 January, 14:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Kevin Friend

VAR? Craig Pawson

Crystal Palace team news

McArthur won't be involved for Crystal Palace | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

James McArthur returned to training for Palace this week after a lengthy lay-off following the hamstring injury he suffered last year.

This weekend is likely to come too soon for the Scotsman, however, while Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate will miss out due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, manager Patrick Vieira could have Jordan Ayew back from international duty after Ghana were knocked out of the tournament in midweek.

You can read Palace's predicted lineup here.

Liverpool team news

Salah is on international duty with Egypt | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp also has his own concerns with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita on AFCON duty.

Thiago Alcantara will also miss out as he continues his recovery from a hip issue, while Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi could return next month. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a doubt after injuring his ankle in last weekend's win over Brentford.

You can read Liverpool's predicted lineup here.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool head-to-head record

The ignominy of Palace's 7-0 home defeat to Liverpool last season is still etched into the brains of the Eagles faithful as they welcome the Reds to south London this weekend.

Indeed, Liverpool have won their last ten games against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles unable to muster a single goal in their previous four meetings.

The reverse fixture at Anfield in September saw Liverpool score from three set pieces in a 3-0 victory over Vieira's side.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool score prediction

Selhurst Park under the lights | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Liverpool will travel to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace side more capable of causing damage than they were in the 7-0 hammering in December 2020.

Palace were below par in their 1-1 draw with Brighton, but they boast significant attacking threats in Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard.

The Reds have felt the pinch of the absence of Salah and Mane in recent weeks and they could see their title bid dented further this weekend.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool