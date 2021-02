16-year-old defender Cuba Cline has confirmed on social media that he has departed the Liverpool academy to join the Leeds youth system.

Cline has been capped at Under-15 level by England and spent six years on Merseyside, but took to Instagram to announce that he was leaving the Reds for a new challenge in Yorkshire.

"It’s been a class 6 years @liverpoolfc thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way, but it’s time for me to face my new challenge @leedsunited the hard work continues..." Cline wrote on Instagram

Leeds United fan page LUFC Youth report that the youngster has joined on a two-year academy scholarship. He will be able to sign a professional deal once he turns 17.

The move sees Leeds continue their investment in young talent, having signed highly rated 19-year-old forward Sam Greenwood from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £1.5m in August 2020, while 18-year-old Joe Gelhardt left Wigan to put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit the very same month.

The Whites also paid Feyenoord £1.3m for Dutch Under-19 international Crysencio Summerville in September 2020, with the 19-year-old currently part of the club's Under-23 set-up.

Crysencio Summerville is one of a number of exciting youngsters to have joined Leeds over the past six months | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Leeds have a proud history of bringing talent through their youth system and into the first team, with the likes of Paul Robinson, Jonathan Woodgate, Fabian Delph and current home grown hero Kalvin Phillips all products of the Leeds academy.

The Whites are currently enjoying their first season back in the top flight following a 16-year absence, and sit 11th, comfortably in mid table on 32 points.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been lauded for their expansive, free flowing, risk taking football this season. The Whites have been involved in 82 goals in the Premier League thus far this campaign - more than any other side.

Source : 90min