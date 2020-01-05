Curtis Jones Opens Up on Derby Stunner as Jürgen Klopp Predicts Bright Liverpool Future

​Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has revealed that he actually battled through illness to net a stunning goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Everton.

18-year-old Jones was part of a youthful Liverpool side who met their cross-town rivals in the third round of the FA Cup and, despite some early scares, the young Reds looked fairly comfortable. The pivotal moment of the match came from Jones, who curled a fantastic effort over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net to seal the win for his side.

It truly was a moment worthy of winning any game, and speaking to the club's ​official website after the match, Jones confessed that manager Jürgen Klopp had taught him how to battle through illness.

“The gaffer’s strong on not showing when you’re hurt and showing when things are tough so I think it was only right that I didn’t show that I was ill,” he said. “I’m glad I didn’t because I went out there and I put in a shift for the team. I’m just happy that we came away with the win and I’m looking forward to the next round.”

Jones was one of ​Liverpool's top performers during the game, and the goal was a fair reward for a composed performance in the midfield. It was a huge moment for the teenager, and he went on to admit that he knew just how important it was.

“I think for me, being a young lad, a local lad and playing for the team that I love and the fans that I love, it’s massive [to score a derby winner]," he confessed.

“I go out there and try to take every opportunity that I get, and every game that I play I will always try to give my best. That’s what I tried to do today and I was fortunate enough to top it off with a great goal as people would say.”

Jones' performance was not lost on Klopp, who ​revealed his excitement at soon being able to utilise the midfielder in his senior side.

"Let me speak about Curtis – an unbelievable player, Scouser, very confident, can’t wait to play in the first team. Good, rightly so," the boss said.

"He is in a very good way. I’ve known him three-and-a-half years, he made big steps, will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens, 100%. Great.

18 - Aged 18 years and 340 days, Curtis Jones is Liverpool's youngest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler (18y 338d) in the Premier League in March 1994. Hero. #FACup pic.twitter.com/Crf1s24UlN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

"That he scores that goal, I’m not surprised. That he scores this kind of goal, I’m not surprised. He is for these situations and still a lot to learn and improve. But sometimes we forget it as well in training, he is 18. Unbelievable."

Jones' strike also saw him become the club's youngest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler, who struck during against the Toffees in March 1994 aged 18 years, 338 days.

