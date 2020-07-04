Curtis Jones Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones has signed a new contract with the Reds, keeping him at Anfield until 2025.





The 19-year-old is very highly rated by the Merseyside club, and he has shone when given the opportunity this season, including scoring a sensational winning goal against rivals Everton in the FA Cup.





Happy Saturday, Reds ?



? @curtisjr_10 ? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 4, 2020

And Liverpool were clearly very eager to tie down their local hero for the coming years, and the club announced on their website that Jones had put pen to paper, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2025.





Speaking to the club, the midfielder admitted his pride to have extended his stay with Jurgen Klopp's side, describing the atmosphere within the team as 'positive' for his development.





“For me, as everyone knows, it's massive.





“It's my boyhood club and it's the whole of my family's club as well, so for me it's huge.





?? @curtisjr_10 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/fq76GWH0qf — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 4, 2020

“I think the environment and stuff is all positive and keeps me as positive as I can. Of course, we're working with a great manager and around the best team in the world, so for me it was easy and [I'm] extremely proud.”





The midfielder went on to praise the professionalism of his teammates, who drive him to improve every day.





“It's a perfect environment. I've got great boys around that help me every day – Hendo, Millie, Lallana, Fabinho, the whole of the team is perfect for me to watch every day in training.





“But to be involved with them, you pick up so many things and the detail in what they do and they do everything perfect – their professionalism around the place, it's perfect. So I'm picking up all that and taking it into my game and to me as a person. It's paying off right.”





Thankful to my family, fans and the club for the support?❤️... Deal re-done, thank you @LFC The hard work continues....? pic.twitter.com/XP9ltKUj2g — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) July 4, 2020

Jones also expressed his own delight on Twitter, thanking his fans for their support, but stating 'the hard work continues.'





The starlet has become a fan favourite thanks to his mature and bold performances for the Reds, and his stunning strike for a very understrength side against Everton will go down in club folklore.



