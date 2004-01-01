Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool have announced that Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old first joined the Reds' academy at Under-9 level and has risen through the ranks on Merseyside to become a member of the first-team squad.

Jones told Liverpool's club channels: "First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance.

"And of course for me, I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing. It was an easy thing [to decide to renew].

"It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser, I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Explaining why Liverpool is the perfect place to continue growing, he replied: "For everything, really. I think if I was at a different club as well, my goal and aim and dream would always be to come here and play. But I’m here now, I’ve been here since I was six, I’ve gone all the way through.

"I’ve supported the team for the whole of my life and especially now with how the team is and the coaching staff around me, I just feel that it’s the perfect place for me and again, as I said, I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Jones, who holds the record as the youngest player to captain Liverpool's senior side at just 19 years of age back in 2020, already has Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup medals to his name.