Curtis Jones Thanks Jürgen Klopp for 'Belief' After First Premier League Goal

Curtis Jones has revealed his delight at scoring his first Premier League goal, taking the opportunity to thank manager Jürgen Klopp for showing faith in him.





The 19-year-old came off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, and needed just four minutes to find the back of the net, scoring Liverpool's second with a minute remaining.





The goal came just days after Jones penned a new long-term contract at Anfield, and he admitted to Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo) that it had been a pretty decent week for him.





“Yeah it has been a big week," he began. "I signed again, I scored my first Premier League goal, but I have to give credit and a big thank you to the manager and his staff for the belief that they have shown in me and the opportunities they have given me all season.





“It goes to show in a difficult game against Villa, who are in a difficult position at the minute, it was only 1-0 the game could go either way and he has put me on. I think that I have repaid him in a good way, hopefully.”





Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Jones

Klopp was just as excited about working with Jones, telling BBC Sport: “He deserves the goal, the game, the appearances, so I’m really happy for him. He signed a new contract yesterday which is good for him and good for us. We’ll have a lot of fun with him.”





It might not have been the moment Jones was dreaming of as there were no fans in the Kop to celebrate with him, but the teenager insisted that he was simply happy to get him name on the score sheet for the first time.





Jones had no fans to celebrate with

“I don’t mind," he said. "A goal is a goal to me. They all count!





“It felt great but I think more importantly the boys came away with the three points. Everyone has said we have had a difficult week but I thought the boys dug deep and it was great for me to come away with my first Premier League goal.”





