Curtis Jones & Thiago Alcantara injury updates ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd

Curtis Jones has returned to Liverpool training ahead of his side's trip to Manchester United on Saturday but Thiago Alcantara remains sidelined for the clash.

Jones picked up a knock while on international duty with England's Under-21 side earlier this month, something that attracted the ire of Klopp at the time.

Thiago, meanwhile, has been out for slightly longer with a calf problem he sustained at the beginning of September.

Klopp gave updates of both player's recoveries before his side's trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, saying in his press conference: "The squad is alright. We have to see, that's how it is.

"We are only two days after the game and we have to make sure that we all get fit again, but they are the typical things. I couldn't tell you now who is 100 per cent available and who is not.

"Just what's clear is that Curtis will train today with us the full session, that's the plan. And Thiago not. So, these are the two things I know for the moment."

It was not all bad news in the case of Thiago though, with Klopp revealing that the Spaniard had stepped up his recovery in recent times.

"He was not in team training yet and will not be this week, for sure. He is running, so that's a good sign," he added. "I am not sure, maybe it is before the international break or, for sure, after the international break, that's what we expect. We will see."

Aside from Thiago, Klopp does not have any injury concerns heading into the United game. The Reds enter proceedings as favourites, having played some scintillating football this season.

Key to their fortunes has been Mohamed Salah, who has scored 14 goals in 11 games so far, and the Egyptian will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday afternoon.