Daichi Kamada: European powerhouses eyeing free transfer

A number of top sides from across Europe are weighing up moves for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Kamada, one of Frankfurt's leading stars in their run to Europa League glory last season, is out of contract at the end of the season and is now able to discuss a free transfer abroad.

90min understands that various clubs are monitoring the situation and weighing up whether to make the Japan international an offer.

There is strong interest in Kamada from the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all keeping tabs on him. Kamada notably played well and scored against Spurs in this season's Champions League.

European heavyweights Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping a close eye on his development, while Kamada is also admired by Frankfurt's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Kamada has contributed 13 goals and five assists in 27 games for Frankfurt so far this season, lifting them into the Bundesliga title race - they sit just five points behind Bayern Munich - and helping them advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time.

Though usually an attacking midfielder, he has played the majority of his minutes in a deeper role this year and is also capable of playing on the wing.