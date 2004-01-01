Dani Carvajal warns Mohamed Salah of second Champions League final defeat 'burden'

Dani Carvajal has teased Mohamed Salah over his eagerness to get one over on Real Madrid when Liverpool meet the Spanish champions in Saturday's Champions League final.

The Egyptian was famously injured during the 2018 showpiece, getting tangled up with Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos and had to go off with a shoulder problem.

Salah tweeted that 'We have a score to settle' after the Reds progressed past Villarreal in the semi-finals, but Carvajal has sent out his own mind games ahead of the rematch.

"I don’t know if Salah or Liverpool are out for revenge," Carvajal told ABC.

"It’s true that when you lose a Champions League final, you always want to have a second chance against the same team to beat them.

"Hopefully, it won’t be a major burden for Salah to lose a second Champions League final against Real Madrid."

Salah's comments have been received poorly in the Real camp, with Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde accusing the Liverpool star of being disrespectful.

Regardless, Saturday's game will see two of Europe's most historic teams battle it out for the title of European champions. Real are searching for their 14th success in the continent's premier club competition, while Liverpool are looking to add to their six crowns, the last of which came in 2019.

