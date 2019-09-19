Daniel Sturridge Banned From Football Until June After FA Appeal Betting Suspension

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned from 'all football-related activity' until 17th June, after the FA appealed against a six-week ban given to the striker last July.

Sturridge was found guilty of breaching betting regulations in the summer and handed a £75,000 fine along with a ​ban of six weeks, four of which were suspended.

He went on to sign for Trabzonspor following his release from ​Liverpool, but the Turkish club announced on Monday that he had been released from his contract less than a year into his three-year deal.

We thank Daniel Sturridge for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career. #ThankYouDanielSturridge pic.twitter.com/ADR1dq4x5j — Trabzonspor_en (@Trabzonspor_EN_) March 2, 2020

It had been reported that Inter Miami were interested in signing him before the end of the MLS transfer window in May, but shortly afterwards, the FA released a statement confirming that their appeal against his initial reprimand has been upheld, and his suspension has been extended until June, while he has been fined an extra £75,000.

"​ Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020," the ​statement reads .





"Following an appeal by The FA of the previous findings of the independent Regulatory Commission in this case , an independent Appeal Board has found that the Regulatory Commission misapplied The FA’s Rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

Daniel Sturridge suspended from all football activity until June 17 after the Football Association won an appeal over betting breaches. Ban increased from two weeks to four months and fine doubled to £150,000. Explains why he has ended his Trabzonspor contract. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 2, 2020

"As a result, the Appeal Board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the Regulatory Commission were left undisturbed. In relation to the sanction, the Appeal Board agreed with The FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months.





"The Appeal Board also doubled the fine to £150,000.The written reasons in this matter are available below and provide considerable detail in relation to all the charges and the Appeal Board’s determinations of them.

"As will be clear, The FA takes any form of betting misconduct and the provision of inside information very seriously. FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect."





30-year-old Sturridge scored seven goals in 16 appearances for Trabzonspor.