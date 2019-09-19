Daniel Sturridge Banned From Football Until June After FA Appeal Betting Suspension

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned from 'all football-related activity' until 17th June, after the FA appealed against a six-week ban given to the striker last July.
Sturridge was found guilty of breaching betting regulations in the summer and handed a £75,000 fine along with a ban of six weeks, four of which were suspended.
He went on to sign for Trabzonspor following his release from Liverpool, but the Turkish club announced on Monday that he had been released from his contract less than a year into his three-year deal.
We thank Daniel Sturridge for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career. #ThankYouDanielSturridge pic.twitter.com/ADR1dq4x5j— Trabzonspor_en (@Trabzonspor_EN_) March 2, 2020
It had been reported that Inter Miami were interested in signing him before the end of the MLS transfer window in May, but shortly afterwards, the FA released a statement confirming that their appeal against his initial reprimand has been upheld, and his suspension has been extended until June, while he has been fined an extra £75,000.
Daniel Sturridge suspended from all football activity until June 17 after the Football Association won an appeal over betting breaches. Ban increased from two weeks to four months and fine doubled to £150,000. Explains why he has ended his Trabzonspor contract.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 2, 2020
