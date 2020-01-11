Danny Ings Admits Leaving Liverpool 'Hurt' But Insists He Wasn't Forced Out

​Danny Ings has confessed that leaving Liverpool 'hurt' but stopped short to suggest that he was forced to leave the club and revealed the decision was his own.

The striker left the Reds to join Southampton in the summer of 2018 on an initial loan deal - which would become permanent at the end of the season for a fee of around £20m - since going on to make 49 appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

This season has been a breakthrough one for Ings , as he's bagged 14 Premier League goals already, prompting talk of a potential England call-up and a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.





It was form he was never able to replicate at ​Liverpool , as injuries severely hampered his time at Anfield after moving from Burnley in 2015. Over three seasons he made only 25 outings, scoring just four times. However, speaking to the ​Mail , Ings insisted that he wasn't made surplus to requirements under Jurgen Klopp, and that he left of his own free will.





"The best way to say it is that they didn't push me out of the door," he said. " It was in my court to leave.





"What an experience it was to be among all that, so to have it taken away from me hurt. It really hurt. I just knew I had to go and make a name for myself and be the player I wanted to be."

Despite heightened talk of building on his solitary England cap made back in October 2015, ​Ings claimed he isn't getting carried away with the situation, despite holding a glimmer of hope that he may make a Three Lions return.

"I'd never assume I will be in the squad in March," he added. "But if it happens, it would be a hell of a story.

"Have I allowed myself to dream about the summer? Of course. Any player that is doing well will have that in the back of their mind. I know how difficult it can be and I know the quality that is around. If I give myself the best chance, that's all I can do. I want to be part of it."

