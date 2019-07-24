Danny Mills Suggests Liverpool Should Make a Sensational Move for Man City Winger This Summer

​Former Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills has tipped Liverpool to sign City winger Leroy Sané this summer should they lose either Mo Salah or Sadio Mané.

Back in August, the German international damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Sky Blues' Community Shield win over the Reds, which has sidelined him for all of the 2019/20 season to date.

When asked by ​Football Insider if Wolves winger Adama Traoré would be a good signing for Jürgen Klopp's side, should stars Salah or Mané depart Anfield, Mills brought up Sané instead as a 'realistic' addition to the Merseyside club.

He said: “Traoré makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power, but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Mané or Salah - I do not think he is there yet.

“Somebody like Leroy Sané - possibly. He is coming back from injury, and has been linked with a move away recently, and could be surplus to requirements.

"He is young, a great talent and has experience. That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to [their] rivals.”

The former Schalke winger, has scored 39 goals in 134 games for the English champions since arriving in 2016. He remains the subject of serious interest from Bayern Munich, who ​look set to return with another bid for the 24-year-old this summer, as well as La Liga's leaders Barcelona.

Mills' proposal comes after another ​Man City forward Raheem Sterling made the news by refusing to rule out a return to Anfield in the future, admitting that he still loves the ​Reds.

It would be a sensational move from the current Premier League leaders to go after Sané, who would be a great fit for Klopp's attacking style of play.

Yet as the former England defender concedes, ​City would probably not even entertain an offer from their rivals, and would much prefer to see the German international in another European league, should they fail to convince him to stay in Manchester.