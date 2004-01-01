Danny Rose Claims 'Freak of Nature' Andy Robertson Is Europe's 'Best' Left-Back

Newcastle loanee Danny Rose has described Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson as a 'freak of nature', while he has also praised Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.





Rose was sent out on loan to the north east from Tottenham during the January transfer window, and made seven appearances for the Magpies before play was halted due to coronavirus.





The Englishman has been one of the more outspoken footballers during the enforced break, voicing his concerns about rushing players back to training and resuming the season before it is necessarily safe to do so.





Tottenham Hotspur v Olympiacos FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Rose has now shared his thoughts on some of the best left-backs, explaining that Liverpool's Robertson has been the best in Europe in his position for the last two or three years. The Scotland international has been a key figure for Liverpool since his move, performing his defensive duties excellently while also using his stamina and athleticism to get up and support attacks, posing a real threat in the attacking third.





"Andy Robertson looks like a freak of nature. I watch him play football and in every game he gives the same commitment," Rose told the Lockdown Tactics.





“His consistency levels are extremely high. He is just brilliant. We played Hull four or five years ago at White Hart Lane and Robertson was playing, as was Harry Maguire.





"At the time, I wouldn't have noticed Robertson, if I'm being honest, and he then moved to Liverpool and he has been the best left-back...in England, maybe Europe for the last two or three years. Easy.





"For me now, he's the one I'm looking to catch, without a doubt. He's the best."





Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

The 29-year-old went on to discuss another left-back in Tierney, who joined Arsenal last summer. The defender has struggled with injuries this season, but at just 22 years of age, Tierney has time on his side.





When fit, Tierney gave Arsenal fans a glimpse of his talent, and Rose has now revealed that once Brendan Rodgers described him as one of the best left-backs in Europe, he took an interest in him.





"I tried to watch the Celtic games when they were on, and I had seen that Brendan [Rodgers] said that he's one of the best in Europe," Rose continued.





"As soon as Brendan said that then, straight away I took an interest in him. I feel very sorry for him this season as he's had a bit of bad luck [with injury]. I do rate the two of them very highly but Robertson is the best."



