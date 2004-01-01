Darwin Nunez arrives for Liverpool medical

Darwin Nunez has arrived at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre for a medical ahead of his big-money move to the Reds.

Nunez enjoyed a superb 2021/22 season for Benfica, registering 26 goals in 28 Primeira Liga matches and spearheading their run to the Champions League quarter-finals. These displays earned him plentiful interest from across Europe, and Liverpool have won the race for his signature.

Benfica confirmed on Monday a deal that could rise as high as €100m had been struck with Liverpool for Nunez, which would make him the Reds' record signing.

Now, the striker has arrived at the club's Kirkby-based training ground to undergo a medical. This is likely to be followed by confirmation of the move in the very near future, with some reports suggesting that the deal could be rubber-stamped by the end of the day.

Manchester United had been in the race to sign Nunez too, but Liverpool moved quickly to agree the transfer when it became clear that Sadio Mane wanted to leave the club.

90min understands that Mane has already been the subject of two bids from Bayern Munich, but both fell well short of Liverpool's valuation.