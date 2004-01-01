Darwin Nunez: Benfica confirm €100m agreement with Liverpool

Benfica have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sell striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool in a deal which could rise to €100m.

The 22-year-old shone in Portugal last season, racking up 34 goals in 41 games and attracting interest from most of the game's top sides as a result.

Liverpool forced their way to the front of the queue for his signature, and after some tricky negotiations over a fee, eventually struck a deal this weekend.

Now, Benfica have confirmed that Liverpool will pay an initial €75m (£64m) to sign Nunez, with a further €25m (£21m) in add-ons.

"In the early morning hours of Monday, Benfica informed the Portuguese Securities Market Commission that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all the rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m," a statement read.

"To the Securities Market Commission, Benfica also informed that the agreement provides for the payment of a variable amount, so the overall amount of the sale could reach the amount of €100m.

"It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's sports employment contract with Liverpool FC."