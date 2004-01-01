Darwin Nunez: Jurgen Klopp hails 'perfect night' after four-goal showing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Darwin Nunez's "perfect night" after the Uruguayan scored four goals in the 5-0 pre-season win over RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

The Reds opened the scoring through Mohamed Salah before Nunez took centre stage in Germany - notching the first goals of his Liverpool career.

22-year-old Nunez joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £64m earlier this summer, though the deal could end up costing the club as much as £85m - which would be a club-record fee.

Speaking on the pressure for Nunez to deliver and live up to his hefty price tag, a delighted Klopp said after the match: "We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden.

"This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.

Nunez celebrates his goals | Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents Joel Matip on Darwin Nunez

"He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one.

"That's of course a perfect night for him."

Liverpool teammate Joel Matip was equally as enthused by what he saw from Nunez, and admitted his belief that Premier League defenders will find it difficult to deal with the former Benfica hitman.

"I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him [in the dressing room]," Matip told Liverpool's official website. "Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in – I think it will be really difficult for our opponents.

"We had quite a good time there on the pitch but it was a preparation game and we try to be in the best shape we can. For this we have to train and a few days to prepare the league."

Liverpool's quest for a second Premier League crown gets underway on Saturday 6 August, when Klopp's side visit newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage in the day's early kick off - a game Nunez could well be in line to start in.

Related Articles