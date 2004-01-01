Darwin Nunez left out of Uruguay team ahead of expected Liverpool transfer

Darwin Nunez was left out of Uruguay’s matchday squad for their friendly against Panama on Saturday night ahead of his prospective transfer to Liverpool.

Nunez had appeared in both of his country’s international matches in recent days against Mexico and USA, but wasn’t even included on the bench to face Panama.

The Benfica striker has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool following talks with his agents and the two clubs remain in ongoing discussions over the formal transfer fee.

90min revealed earlier on Saturday that Benfica intend to stand firm over their valuation of the 22-year-old, who was plying his trade for Almeria in the Spanish second tier as recently as 2020.

The Portuguese giants are seeking a deal worth €80m plus a further €20m in add-ons. Liverpool have tried to negotiate a lower €70m initial fee but face smashing their current transfer record in order to complete what stands to be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Liverpool have already seen off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United to become Nunez’s preferred destination. The chance to stay in the Champions League and compete for the Premier League title have been important factors in shaping his decision.

Despite a final agreement over the exact transfer fee and deal structure yet to be reached, both clubs expect the transfer to go ahead.

Nunez enjoyed a breakout season with Benfica in 2021/22, scoring 34 goals in all competitions – including 26 in 28 Primeira Liga games in Portugal.

As such, he has become the hottest property on the transfer market this summer since the respective futures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were quickly resolved last month.

