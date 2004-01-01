Darwin Nunez reveals 'really important' message from Luis Suarez after tough Liverpool start

Darwin Nunez has revealed that Luis Suarez sent him a "really important" message after he was sent off against Crystal Palace.

Nunez's first Premier League start after he signed for Liverpool in the summer couldn't have gone any worse as he was shown a straight red card after headbutting Palace defender Joachim Andersen and was subsequently handed a three-match ban.

Of course, he's not the first Uruguayan Liverpool striker to make the headlines for the wrong reasons, with Suarez doing so a number of times while playing in England.

Nunez has now revealed that his international team-mate sent him a message of advice after the Crystal Palace match.

"It was a good thing because not many would bother themselves to pick up the phone and send you a message - I think his gesture was really important for me," he told ESPN.

"Luis is a reference point, an idol everywhere in the world. I'm getting started, I'm young, and he knows about all those things because he already played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

"Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they'll come and find me, that they're going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up.

"He said: 'listen to an idiot like me.' I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me."

Nunez has started to settle in at Liverpool, getting four goals in his last five matches.