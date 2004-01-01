Darwin Nunez reveals why he doesn't look at social media after matches

New Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has admitted he no longer looks at social media after matches because it used to make him 'feel sick'.

The Uruguayan has joined the Reds from Benfica for a fee that could rise to €100m, making him one of the most expensive signings in the history of the sport.

Nunez joins following a stellar season in which he scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions, leading Benfica in their run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

While Nunez has proven quality, he has also struggled at times in his career and has told the Daily Mirror that online criticism used to have a negative effect on him. But those woes are behind him.

"I used to look at the [social media] networks a lot - but then I saw comments that I didn’t like. They actually made me feel sick.

"The criticism started to get me down and I had to speak to the national team psychologist Axel Ocampo. He helped me a lot, but the answer was simple. Now I don’t turn my cellphone on in the dressing room to read what is being said about me," Nunez said.

"I only turn my phone on after games to speak with my family and friends. I will only listen to the people who have been supportive."