Darwin Nunez: The shirt number he could wear for Liverpool

Liverpool will break their transfer record with the signing of striker Darwin Nunez, who is set to arrive at Anfield from Benfica in a €100m (£86m) deal.

The Reds will pay a guaranteed €75m (£64.5m), with up to €25m (£21.5m) in potential add-ons. Overall, the value of the move surpasses the £75m previous record set when Virgil van Dijk made the switch to Anfield from Southampton in 2018.

Nunez has very quickly risen to prominence over the past 12 months thanks to a breakout season with Benfica that saw him score 34 goals in all competitions – including 26 in 28 league games. As recently as 2020, the Uruguayan had been playing in Spain’s second tier with Almeria.

The 22-year-old is sure to be an immediate favourite among Liverpool fans, which also means his shirt will be a popular choice in the shops.

Nunez has worn the number nine during his two seasons with Benfica. He could wear it in the long-term for Liverpool too, following in the footsteps of legends like Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler, but perhaps not just yet because it remains occupied by Roberto Firmino.

At international level, Nunez has made 11 his own for Uruguay. However, with that jersey belonging to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, it is another no-go for at least the time being.

Liverpool’s number 10 shirt could soon become available if Sadio Mane completes a transfer to Bayern Munich. Nunez has never worn it in his career and it might be more associated with a creative player than a conventional centre-forward, but it would be an option.

Higher digit alternatives would be 19, often a common option for striker if number nine is already occupied by someone else, or 24, which Nunez wore once he had established himself in the first-team at first club Penarol back home in Uruguay.

Numbers 16 and 22 would be options but carry no prior meaning to Nunez. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could also soon vacate 15 and 18 respectively.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!