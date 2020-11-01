David Alaba Set to Leave Bayern Munich as Contract Offer Withdrawn

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba appears closer than ever to leaving the Allianz Arena, with the developing contract feud escalating over the weekend when the club withdrew their renewal offer.

Alaba is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have failed to yield an agreement. Before it was withdrawn, the club considered their offer to be ‘very fair’, but the player’s camp were left underwhelmed and dissatisfied by the terms.

“We presented him with a really, very good, very fair, competitive offer - especially during these times," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said of the situation via local broadcaster BR24.

“We told David's agent during the last meeting that we wanted clarity and an answer by the end of October because we want to plan for such an important position and player. But we haven't heard anything until Saturday.

“Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then contacted the agent and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying and that we should think more. We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer.”

Alaba has been with Bayern since the age of 16 when he was scouted playing for Autria Vienna in his neighbouring homeland. He broke into the first-team permanently after a loan spell at Hoffenheim in 2011 and has played an active role in eight Bundesliga title wins.

But the 28-year-old is said to want to leave if Bayern won’t improve their offer.

Sport1 explains that the Alaba camp was unaware of the club’s stance on withdrawing the proposed deal until Hainer addressed it in the media. An exit looks increasingly likely and he is now seeking a change, not in pursuit of money itself, but the recognition and appreciation it signifies.

While it is said that Bayern and Hainer would regret losing Alaba, especially in potentially bitter circumstances, their priority is doing what is best for the club as a whole.

Bayern now face the task of coaxing January bids for Alaba or losing him as a free agent in summer.

The wider situation will draw comparisons with that which saw Thiago Alcantara leave and join Liverpool over the summer.

Liverpool have also already been linked with Alaba, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter have all been mentioned as possible destinations in recent months.

