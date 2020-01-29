David Moyes Reveals Tactic West Ham Used to Try and Nullify Threat of Liverpool Star

​David Moyes has admitted that he instructed his players to try and keep the ball away from Virgil van Dijk's head during West Ham's clash with Liverpool.

The Reds eased to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the London Stadium thanks to a first half penalty from Mohamed Salah and a goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain early in the second half.

The Hammers did create some opportunities during the game, but Alisson was rarely threatened in goal as Liverpool cruised to their 22nd Premier League victory in 23 games.

Van Dijk, alongside partner Joe Gomez, put in another impressive performance at the back for Jurgen Klopp's side, and it's now been revealed by Moyes that he had devised a game plan to keep the ball away from the Dutchman at set pieces.

As quoted by football.lo​ndon, Moyes said: "We have talked about their speed on the counter attack and more importantly, not putting it near Van Dijk’s head as he just heads them away.





"That was disappointing, to lose a goal to a penalty was bad enough and then a counter attack, it was disappointing."

The former ​Manchester United boss also praised Liverpool's performances in the heart of midfield, adding: "I think they were well organised, disciplined when they had to be. Organisational wise they did really well, the effort of the midfield boys was excellent."

Van Dijk has been an integral part of the ​Liverpool defence since joining for £75m from ​Southampton in January 2018.

The Reds have reached two Champions League finals on his watch, winning one, and finished runners-up to Manchester City last season on an outstanding 97 points. Van Dijk's performances were recognised towards the end of the year, when he finished second only to ​Lionel Messi in the coveted Ballon d'Or awards.





Liverpool have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding just 15, eight less than Sheffield United, who are second. They are 19 points clear at the top of the table, and almost certainly will win the Premier League title at a canter.

West Ham, on the other hand, have now conceded 40 goals, leaving them fighting for survival despite pre-season hopes of challenging for a Europa League spot.