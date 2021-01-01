Dayot Upamecano will choose between Bayern Munich & 2 Premier League clubs

RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano will choose between Bayern Munich and two Premier League clubs - most likely to be Manchester United and Liverpool - when he decides his future at the end of the season, his agent has confirmed.

Upamecano is one of the highest rated young defensive talents in Europe and a release clause that becomes active in the summer transfer window will make him available for a fixed price of €42m, low considering his long-term potential. He will have his pick of any club willing to trigger it.

Upamecano is wanted by Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern have already held talks with the 22-year-old’s representatives, inviting Sascha Breese and Volker Struth to the club’s Sabener Strasse base for initial talks last week.

The meeting was initially reported by the German media as ‘secret’, but Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic soon confirmed that it happened and revealed it was constructive.

Struth has now offered his own update on Upamecano’s future, explaining that Bayern have shown they are very keen without being overbearing, while top Spanish clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona are off the table because they don’t have the necessary finances available.

“The release clause was agreed because the player decided to want to take the next step at some point. It is very likely in the summer. Nothing final has been decided yet,” Struth told Sport1.

Upamecano offers excellent long-term value | Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

“Hasan Salihamidzic is really trying and has found the right temperature in the talks. There is not too much pressure in there. Nevertheless, it was emphasised that they are very interested in him.

“Only the English league would be considered [other than Bayern]. The Spanish clubs that were eligible are currently financially unable to do so. It’s no secret that there are two interested parties from the Premier League. A decision will be made and announced in the next few weeks.”

Manchester United and Liverpool are both in the market for a long-term centre-back option and are each thought to have Upamecano on a list of potential targets.

United are targeting a centre back in 2021 as they look for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire and could rival any approach for Upamecano, although interest was thought to have cooled when Bayern became a serious contender for the Frenchman’s signature. They are also very interested in Villarreal’s Pau Torres and prefer a left-footed player, which Upamecano is not.

Man Utd want a long-term partner for Harry Maguire | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool’s centre-back problems have been well established 2020/21 as a result of long-term injuries to both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The Reds have been keeping an eye on Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, but Upamecano has been reported to be top of their ‘wanted list’ in recent months.

Liverpool had resisted dipping into the market for a centre back in the winter market, but may end up forced into a short-term deal for Preston’s Ben Davies because their options in defence are stretched thinner. However, their priority has always been on the long-term.

