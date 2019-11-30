Dejan Lovren Admits Feeling 'Ashamed' in Dressing Room After Watford Loss

​Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has admitted that the Reds felt ashamed after their unbeaten run in the Premier League was brought to an emphatic halt against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds were far from their best and were completely overwhelmed by Nigel Pearson's men, who stormed to a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and an Ismaïla Sarr double.

Speaking after the game (via the ​Liverpool Echo ), ​Lovren admitted there were no excuses for the result, insisting that ​Liverpool had let themselves down.





"It’s strange, to be honest. It hurts, really hurts," Lovren said. "A defeat is a defeat but, you know, this was strange.

"Right from the beginning until the end, it was missing the usual things that we have. We deserved to lose. Maybe it is a wake-up call for us. If you look back at the last couple of games, the result was there and we got the performance that we needed but...I think this was a proper wake-up call to everyone.

Be gracious in defeat! Well done to Watford. Tough one to take but we will bounce back. Focus on the next!! pic.twitter.com/BtjSgSn3gx — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 29, 2020

"The manager looked at us when he came into the dressing room and he knew that we knew it wasn’t our best performance. We felt a little bit ashamed, you know? We should have done better. There is no excuse for that performance."





It was Lovren's first start since December 2019, but it was not a performance to remember from the Croatian. However, it's not like Virgil van Dijk was much better, which tells you just how poor Liverpool were.

It meant that their chances of ending the season unbeaten, and ​winning a golden Premier League trophy, are well and truly over, but Lovren was keen to try take a positive outlook on things.

"I don’t want to say that it is good but you know what I mean?" he said. "It can be a benefit to help us get to the end of the season. We need to remember how it should be.

"Yes, we are nearly there [for the title] but the performance means [the assessment] was simple. We didn’t deserve anything. We are calm. Everyone knows it is something that we should learn from."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!