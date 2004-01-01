Dejan Lovren Admits Struggle With Liverpool's Premier League Title Limbo

Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren has opened up on the mood at Anfield during the period when it looked like the Premier League season could have been voided.





The Reds were 25 points clear at the top of the table when the competition was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and needed only two wins to secure their first top flight title in 30 years.





However, with the planned resumption of football moved from April to June, and Premier League clubs initially unable to agree on a concrete date to restart the competition, there were fears around Anfield that Liverpool's achievements this season would be rendered null and void.





Dejan Lovren struggled with Liverpool's title uncertainty

Speaking to Liverpool's website, Lovren discussed the mental challenge of not knowing when his side would be free to get on with their title push.





"The last two weeks before we came back together, to be honest, I was a little bit struggling with not knowing when we will start and when we will be back together," said the Croatia international.





"You put so many questions in your mind, 'When will everything be back to normal?'"





Lovren added that there were positives to take from the experience, speaking about how Liverpool have returned to training in good shape ahead of their restarted season, which will resume for the Reds with a fixture against local rivals Everton on 21 June.





Lovren has appeared nine times for the Reds in the league this season

"This is a great challenge for yourself and to show to everyone that you care about yourself, you care about your team," he argued.





"So we did it, and we did an amazing job. We came back in a great shape. We did some physical tests and I think it says a lot about the team.





"Everyone respected all the planning and programmes that we got. And this is what's important for this team."



