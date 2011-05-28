Dejan Lovren Believes Liverpool Can Replicate Barcelona's Dominance Under Pep Guardiola

​ Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes his side can replicate the success of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona by winning more trophies over the next few seasons.





The Reds have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this campaign, and have all but secured the Premier League title having won 24 games out of a possible 25 so far.

During Guardiola’s time with Barcelona, he won an impressive 14 trophies in just four seasons, but Lovren believes Jurgen Klopp can emulate similar success with Liverpool.

"I've been there from the beginning with Jurgen and it took quite a while, two or three years to build everything up," the Croatian told ​Sky Sports. "Let's say, we clicked this year - maybe even last year - but we missed out by one point.

"Now we understand each other, what we need, what we want. And I especially want, that we are remembered maybe like the ​Barcelona team that won in four years [something like] 20 trophies.

"Why should we not do that? I think we can do it and I want that we are remembered as one of the best teams that have played - not only for this year, but for many, many years."

When asked about the dressing room atmosphere, the 30-year-old added: “It's a privilege to be in the dressing-room and to see smiley faces, but it's not just about smiley faces - it's about how we are still reacting on the training ground.

"We are still hungry, still greedy and this is what makes us special to be honest.

"I think many other teams would go easy now with a 22-point lead but we don't look at these 22 points. We are just focused game-by-game and this I think is the simplest way to be the best.

"It is a good experience also for the younger ones, to understand that even if you are on top you still need to work as hard as if you were in the middle of the table or in last position."

​Liverpool return to ​Premier League action on Saturday when they face ​Norwich City at Carrow Road.