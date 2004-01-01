Dejan Lovren offers 16 families shelter following earthquake in Zagreb

Dejan Lovren has reached out to the people of Croatia, offering to shelter 16 families following a devastating earthquake 28 miles south east of the country's capital.

Tremors were felt in a small town called Petrinja, which has a population of around 25,000 people, as a 6.3 magnitude quake struck. One child has been pronounced dead while at least 20 people are confirmed as injured.

After hearing the news, the former Liverpool defender took to his Instagram account to immediately offer help, stating that he'd be able to provide temporary accommodation for 16 families at his hotel.