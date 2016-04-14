Dejan Lovren Relives Famous Liverpool Win on Four-Year Anniversary of Special Anfield Night

“Incredible, no? Four years have passed so quickly, but the moment will stay forever. That’s what is important.”

There have been many, many special European nights at Anfield.

Just last season, we witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history when Liverpool downed Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate - triumphing 4-0 at Anfield after being pumped at Camp Nou 3-0 in the first leg.

We also have the memory of Steven Gerrard firing home against Olympiacos to rescue Liverpool's 2005 Champions League dream still rattling around in our brainboxes.

But there's another very special night that lives in the heart of ​Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. A night when Borussia Dortmund were on the cusp of qualifying for the 2016 Europa League final, only for Jurgen Klopp's side to give us a taster of what the future held.

“Incredible, no? Four years have passed so quickly, but the moment will stay forever. That’s what is important.” Lovren told Liverpool's ​official website in an interview.

“A lot has happened in the meantime – altogether everything was positive. I’m happy that I’m still here and I’m quite happy that there is still a lot of people remembering this moment. I think it will stay a moment forever in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

“There are a lot of emotions when you score in front of the Kop. You saw the eruption.

“You’re proud of the team and what we did until the last moment; we were losing 3-2 in the last 15 minutes and we changed it so quickly.

Few players get to experience the thrill and buzz of scoring a last minute winner at Anfield, let alone a goal to send the Reds into the final of a major European competition. How did it feel for ​Lovren? Pretty special to say the least.

“When I scored, I wanted to jump out of my skin, to be honest, that’s why I jumped and landed on my backside! I didn’t feel anything… if I did this now, I think I would have pain in all my back! The difference is the emotion.

“It’s a moment I will never forget. It’s one of my favourite moments.”

The £20m signing from Southampton admits that the comeback was a catalyst for Liverpool raising the standard of their play, acknowledging that much change - all positive - has taken place after that night.

“A lot has changed, to be honest, from four years ago. That was one of the key moments for us for the progressive mood. We started to play almost every final – maybe we didn’t win it – but we really raised the bar after that.

“It was a positive thing that we had this game and after that it happened again: ​Barcelona. We learned a lot, we grew a lot as a team. Of course, there has been some changes but the core of the team always stayed there.”