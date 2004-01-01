Dejan Lovren Reveals He Secretly Celebrated With Fans at Anfield After Title Party

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed how he snuck out of his hotel room to celebrate incognito with Reds fans at Anfield after the Reds had earlier lifted the Premier League title.

The Croatian's role in his side's first domestic title in 30 years was limited as he fell behind Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in Jurgen Klopp's centre-back pecking order.

Lovren made just 10 Premier League appearances last term before being shipped out to Russian giants Zenit in a deal worth just shy of £11m.

However, the 31-year-old ensured he enjoyed one more 'proper' celebration before departing Merseyside.

Asked by Russian journalist Vladimir Kolos whether Liverpool's title celebration following their 5-3 defeat of Chelsea last month was the best party of his life, Lovren replied: "Yes. Yes, and I did something that I don't know if anybody knows. Maybe you are the first one I've told."

The Zenit defender reveals how the club sternly told the players not to defy social distancing guidelines and join in with the fans celebrations at Anfield after Jordan Henderson's hoisting of the Premier League trophy, but Lovren went on...

"I said to myself, you know, I don't want to go [stop celebrating] already at 12 o'clock. It's too early to sleep - at midnight - and I say to myself, I will take the car and I'll go to Anfield just to experience this.

"I wanted to feel this emotion because we didn’t really have a good celebration the stadium was empty...so I went alone in my car, I put my mask on. I needed to do it, and I’m really happy that I did it - it was a good experience," he added.

The Croat mentioned that the mask certainly did the trick as he was only spotted by a few fans when he quickly had a check of his phone and also noted that goalkeeper Adrian - who refused to believe Lovren's desired party efforts - was the only squad member aware of his exploits that night.

Way to throw your former teammate under the bus, Dejan.