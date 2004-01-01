Dejan Lovren Reveals Hilarious WhatsApp Exchange With Mohamed Salah Following Manchester United Win

Dejan Lovren has revealed what hilarious WhatsApp message he received from teammate Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's victory over rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening.
Salah's last-minute goal added to Virgil van Dijk's header to secure a crucial 2-0 victory for the Reds, extending their lead to 16 points at the Premier League summit following Manchester City's underwhelming draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
After the game, Lovren took to Instagram to show the world a screenshot of the pair's conversation, one that was initiated by the Egyptian sending a picture of his topless goal celebration.
Lovren responded via WhatsApp saying: "What do you want to say?" To which Salah responded by merely saying: "No nothing I sent it by mistake."
"They are getting closer and closer. Dejan I think will train 100% from Monday on", said Klopp prior to the encounter with Man United.
