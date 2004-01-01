Dejan Lovren Reveals Hilarious WhatsApp Exchange With Mohamed Salah Following Manchester United Win

​Dejan Lovren has revealed what hilarious WhatsApp message he received from teammate Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's victory over rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Salah's last-minute goal added to Virgil van Dijk's header to secure a crucial 2-0 victory for the Reds, extending their lead to 16 points at the Premier League summit following Manchester City's underwhelming draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

After the game, Lovren took to Instagram to show the world a screenshot of the pair's conversation, one that was initiated by the Egyptian sending a picture of his topless goal celebration.

​Lovren responded via WhatsApp saying: "What do you want to say?" To which ​Salah responded by merely saying: "No nothing I sent it by mistake."

The Croatian centre-back, who missed the clash with United through injury, captioned his social media post: " What the writer wanted to say. That he is strong? Body fat? Muscles? Goal? Never mind it was only a “mistake”. Well done boys today."





The pair have a strong friendship off the pitch and this isn't the first time Salah has done this to his teammate. Back in September of this year, the attacker sent a similar image to Lovren via WhatsApp - a conversation that was again uploaded to Instagram - with Salah once more claiming he sent the image by "mistake".

​​​Liverpool are certainly laughing in the league this season, with Salah's 11 goals helping the Reds thrive at the top of the table and s etting them on course for a first Premier League trophy.





However, Lovren has missed a number of games through injury and is still unavailable to Jurgen Klopp. But the manager offered an optimistic update on the 30-year-old's nearing return.





"They are getting closer and closer. Dejan I think will train 100% from Monday on", said Klopp prior to the encounter with ​Man United.