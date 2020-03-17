Denis Zakaria Latest: Liverpool & Man Utd in Race for Midfielder - Gladbach Could Be Forced to Sell

​ Borussia Mönchengladbach could be forced to sell in-demand midfielder Denis Zakaria, in part due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the German club currently facing a loss of €35m in revenue this season.





That's the latest from German publication Bild , who suggest Zakaria is the only player Gladbach would sell in their attempts to make up any lost revenue from their television deal or qualification into the Champions League.





The Switzerland international has been one of the most talked out midfielders over the last 12 months after breaking into Borussia Mönchengladbach's first team, while his impressive performances under new manager Marco Rose has seen his stock across Europe skyrocket.

Although Zakaria has been linked with most big clubs over the last year, there are three teams who are currently standing out as the frontrunners; Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.





United were specifically named as the club who were 'leading the race' to sign Zakaria this summer, with Sky Deutschland also adding Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid to the list of potential suitors.





Liverpool were also linked with Zakaria in that report as Jürgen Klopp is known the be a fan of the midfielder, but there hasn't been anything new since which suggests the 23-year-old is on his way to Anfield.

Instead, Bild's latest article has just been rehashed with a Liverpool angle.

The Mirror has tried to add some rationale behind Liverpool's interest by suggesting Zakaria would also provide cover as a centre-back thanks to his versatility - even though he's only ever played five games in that position, failing to win four of them.

HITC's report, meanwhile, has the incredibly bizarre and disturbing conclusion that: " whilst the coronavirus situation is a nightmare, it may just play into Liverpool's hands in this situation."





It's almost certain that Liverpool are aware of Zakaria's obvious talents, as they prepare for their summer recruitment. However, the new stories about his hypothetical future at Anfield don't seem to have any substance to them at all - aside from Gladbach's problems.





And just because Borussia Mönchengladbach could need to make up €35m this season, that isn't even close to what sporting director Max Erbel will let Zakaria leave for once the transfer window opens.

The Switzerland international has been given a price tag of €50m-€70m by CIES Football Observatory. Even then, clubs will likely need to offer a transfer fee that's at the upper end of that estimation.





Liverpool's priority this summer may be on another Bundesliga player in Timo Werner, who is constantly linked as a target to add firepower to a front line that will have to cope with the Africa Cup of Nations next season.





It's also worth noting that Erbel has already said he wants to keep Zakaria at the club, which he's confident they'll be able to do if Borussia Mönchengladbach are able to qualify for the Champions League.

