Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in a 'stable' condition after he was stabbed during an incident of robbery while visiting a relative at the weekend.





The 27-year-old former Reds youth-team graduate, who made 22 first-team appearances before joining Derby on a permanent deal in 2017, was reportedly attacked while getting out of his car in Toxteth, Merseyside.





An initial report from The Sun claimed that the incident came 'hours' after Derby's Championship win over Reading on Saturday, as he went to visit a family member.





The Sun's report of Andre Wisdom's stabbing is accurate. He's in a stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. #DCFC — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) June 29, 2020

There are no specific details as to the severity of the stabbing, or the incident which led to it - other than to say it was 'unprovoked'. The defender is now 'stable' in hospital and expected to make a full recovery.





His sister is quoted as saying: “He’s been stabbed and is in hospital. He’s stable and my other brother is on his way there. It’s crazy. I can’t believe it.”





The Sun also quote Derby as confirming: “Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital.”





Wisdom joined Liverpool as a teenager, making his first-team debut under Kenny Dalglish in the 2012/13 season, before loan spells at Derby, West Brom, Norwich and Red Bull Salzburg.





This season, the defender had made 18 Championship appearances for the Rams, who sit in eighth in the table, three points outside the playoffs, with two wins from two since football returned.



