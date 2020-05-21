Diego Carlos to Decide Future at End of Season With Liverpool Linked to Sevilla Star

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has hinted that the remainder of the current campaign will decide his future, with the player again linked to Liverpool in the Spanish press.





The 27-year-old Brazilian joined the Andalusian club last year, with his contract is set to run until 2024.





However, after a series of impressive displays in La Liga, it has been rumoured that Sevilla are already considering selling their star assets Carlos and Lucas Ocampos, in order to increase funds.





Sevilla FC's Diego Carlos.

According to MARCA, Carlos - whose release clause is set at €75m (£67m) - could be allowed to leave to help the club's finances, suggesting that if Sevilla (currently in third) don't qualify for the Champions League, an exit could become a possibility.





Speaking to ABC de Sevilla, Carlos seemed to allude to the possibility that the conclusion of the 2019/20 season could decide his next steps.





He is quoted as saying: "I am very calm, honestly. I am very focused on the situation we are going through now. That is the most important thing. There are eleven games left, a lot of the league left.





Diego Carlos in action for Sevilla FC.

"I think that this stretch of the league that remains to finish the competition will decide my future.”





Liverpool's supposed interest in Carlos is not new. The Brazilian has been mentioned as a target throughout recent months, with the Reds potentially in need of a new centre back should Dejan Lovren leave in the summer.





However, recent reports suggest that the Premier League leaders will be limited in their spending this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, while paying big-money for a centre-back unlikely to start every game may not be seen as a priority.





Carlos joined Sevilla in July 2019, bringing an end to three years with Ligue 1 side Nantes. The Brazilian had previously played for Portuguese second division side Estoril, when he made the switch from his native Brazil to come play in Europe in 2014.





