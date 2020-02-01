Diego Simeone Issues Defiant Warning to Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Clash

Diego Simeone has warned Liverpool that his side will be able to 'hurt them' when they meet on Wednesday night at Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Spanish side won the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano with an early goal from Saúl Ñíguez, and nullified the ​Reds' attacking threat with a typically well-drilled defensive performance.

Their slender, one-goal lead means that another clean sheet will be enough to see them through; and a single away goal would mean that Liverpool have to score three times on the night to progress.

Speaking ahead of the game [quoted by ​Sky Sports], Simeone warned the Reds: “We almost always compete really well at a high level. Tomorrow the game will demand that we are on top form. We think we can hurt them.

“If I tell you my plans for the game it wouldn’t be logical. I think they [Liverpool] know how we will play after eight years of being here. Opponents might make you suffer at times in a game, they [Liverpool] have always played almost always with a high line.



"It will be a tough opponent with lots of ways of hurting you in attack. Experiences in life always help you but you have to make sure you don't repeat mistakes."

The Argentine also talked of his awareness of the 'amazing' atmosphere at Anfield during Champions League games, and the challenge of coming to Merseyside as the away side.

"I've never played here as a manager or a player but it is an amazing stadium and you can tell on the TV the fans are amazing and get behind their side," he said.

"They have had some historic results here, turning matches around, great comebacks. But obviously it is not just the fans that drive them forward, it is also the good teams they have had over the years."